North Yorkshire Police appeal after motorcycle stolen from farm in Harrogate district over the weekend

The white Yamaha YZ 250, made in 2002, was stolen from a farm in the Baldersby Saint James area in the Harrogate district between 9.07pm on Friday 7 and 1.08am on Saturday 8 July.

The bike has a distinctive red seat, ‘YZ’ and ‘Castrol’ stickers on both fairings, a gold Renthal fat bar with a black pad and a gold front fender mudguard brace.

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you are urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Anthony Nielsen.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.