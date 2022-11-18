North Yorkshire Police appeal after criminal damage to car near market place

The police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident of criminal damage in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened at approximately 11.45pm last Saturday, November 12 in Bedale town centre behind the Market Place leading to Bridge Street Car Park.

A white Nissan Note car was damaged, the windscreen was smashed, and a wing mirror was pulled off.

Officers at North Yorkshire Police are keen to identify three men who were seen in the area at the time of the incident as they believe they will have information which can assist the investigation

Anyone with any information that should email [email protected]

The public can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and then ask for James Crawford.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.