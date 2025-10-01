North Yorkshire magistrate encourages others to volunteer for 'vital' justice role

Gayle Audley being sworn in as a magistrate

A veteran tennis professional’s career may have ended many years ago, but she now ‘serves’ on a different kind of court as a magistrate, and wants more people to volunteer to help deliver justice in Yorkshire.

Gayle Audley, 57, played top-level tennis in her younger days, and even competed against former BBC TV presenter, Sue Barker.

Gayle has been a magistrate for two years and works as a legal auditor, but still coaches tennis and represents Yorkshire in the county’s over-55s team.

Gayle said: “I decided to sign up as a magistrate because I wanted to give something back to the justice system.

"You want your own community to be safe and to play your part.

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and being able to volunteer at least 13 days a year, plus training.

No legal qualifications, degree or experience is required to be a magistrate and volunteers are given thorough training and ongoing support to help make decisions on cases in criminal or family court.

Magistrates work closely in groups of three with a legal adviser, who offers guidance on the law.

Gayle serves predominantly in the criminal courts of North Yorkshire in York, Harrogate, Skipton and Scarborough, and manages to fit one day every three weeks around her work schedule.

She said: “It’s a great privilege to be entrusted to deliver justice in your community – I'd highly recommend it to people who want to play a part in what is a core role in our judicial system.

"I'm still fairly new to it and have been through some big life events since I started volunteering, including having cancer which certainly brought things into sharp focus, but this feels like I’m making a difference.

“Life’s too short and I don't want to have any regrets about not doing something.

From teachers to electricians, to stay-at-home parents, anyone aged between 18 and 74 who can commit to at least 13 days a year, plus training for at least five years is encouraged to come forward and apply to become a magistrate.

The Judiciary of England and Wales, and The Ministry of Justice, is aiming to boost numbers by recruiting 2,000 new magistrates across England and Wales by March 2026.

Minister Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, said: “The work that magistrates do is vital. Over 90% of all criminal court cases are heard by these local volunteers.

“You will see fascinating cases and bring your professional experience and good judgment to deliver swifter justice for victims.

“I can think of few better ways to give back to your local community than becoming a magistrate.

“There is no one size fits all type of magistrate. We’re looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to help build safer and more secure communities.”

Mark Beattie JP, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, said: “Magistrates are integral to our justice system. The work that they do is vital, not only to the smooth running of justice, but also to delivering justice – supporting communities in which they live. ”

For more information or to register interest visit: Magistrates Recruitment - Volunteer as a magistrate.