North Yorkshire issue appeal for information following indecent exposure incident in Ripon on Christmas Eve

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information from the public following a report of indecent exposure on a street in Ripon on Christmas Eve.

A witness reported seeing a man with his hood up, and both hands near his genitals, on Park Street in Ripon Sunday, December 24.

The witness believed he was performing a sexual act.

The male is described as white, aged between 60 and 75, with straight hair poking out of hood.

He was wearing distinctive khaki-coloured socks with baggy trousers which looked strapped to the leg or belted.

He was also wearing a coat that was long and beige but not waterproof.

Officers are asking members of the public to be vigilant and report any information that could assist them with their investigation.