North Yorkshire issue appeal for information following indecent exposure incident in Ripon on Christmas Eve
A witness reported seeing a man with his hood up, and both hands near his genitals, on Park Street in Ripon Sunday, December 24.
The witness believed he was performing a sexual act.
The male is described as white, aged between 60 and 75, with straight hair poking out of hood.
He was wearing distinctive khaki-coloured socks with baggy trousers which looked strapped to the leg or belted.
He was also wearing a coat that was long and beige but not waterproof.
Officers are asking members of the public to be vigilant and report any information that could assist them with their investigation.
You should call 101, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230243453, for the attention of the York Initial Enquiry Team.