North Yorkshire fire crews called to road collision in middle of Harrogate

Fire crews were called to a two-vehicle collision in the middle of Harrogate last night.

The incident at Dragon Parade in Harrogate happened at 6.28pm.

Crews from Harrogate responded to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that all occupants of both vehicles were out of the vehicles upon the arrival of fire crews and uninjured.

Crews used crewpower to move the vehicle off the carriageway and gave advice.

Last night saw the following fire incidents reported by North Yorkshire.Fire and Rescue Service.

Scarborough:

Crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in a garden at Colescliffe Crescent in Scarborough at 11.29pm.

Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, the cause was deliberate.Ripon:

Crews from Ripon and Boroughbridge responded to reports of a lorry on fire on the A1 S J49 Dishforth to J48 Boroughbridge at 9.26pm.

Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The cause is still unconfirmed but believed to have possibly started within the refrigeration unit of the trailer.

Ripon:

Crews from Northallerton on standby at Ripon responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at a residential premises.

The incident, which took place at 11.12pm on College Road, resulted in a false alarm.

Pateley Bridge:

Crews from Harrogate responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at a commercial premises in Pateley Bridge.

