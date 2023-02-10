News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tackles blaze on Harrogate Road in Ripon

Fire crews from Harrogate and Ripon attended a fire in Ripon last night.

By Graham Chalmers
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that the fire in two large refrigeration trailers on Harrogate Road at 19:26 is believed to have been caused by a fuel leak and some form of electrical ignition.

Firefighters extinguished and prevented further spread by using twobreathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

Last night, Thursday also a fire crew deal with an incident in Upper Poppleton.

Firefighters from Acomb assisted a 13-year-old girl at 19:26 who had become trapped in a child swing.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reports reported that crew power was used on its own to assist the girl from the swing.