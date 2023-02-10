North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tackles blaze on Harrogate Road in Ripon

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that the fire in two large refrigeration trailers on Harrogate Road at 19:26 is believed to have been caused by a fuel leak and some form of electrical ignition.

Firefighters extinguished and prevented further spread by using twobreathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

Last night, Thursday also a fire crew deal with an incident in Upper Poppleton.

Fire crews from Harrogate and Ripon attended a fire in Ripon last night.

Firefighters from Acomb assisted a 13-year-old girl at 19:26 who had become trapped in a child swing.