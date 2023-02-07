Night-time Harrogate fire crews tackle fire near restaurant storage in town centre

Harrogate crews attended the fire on Cheltenham Parade at 2.46am this morning, Tuesday.

After starting in an industrial wheelie bin area next to a restaurant storage building, the fire spread from the bins to the wooden structured storage area.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

