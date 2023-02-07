News you can trust since 1836
Night-time Harrogate fire crews tackle fire near restaurant storage in town centre

Harrogate fire crews have tackled a blaze next to a restaurant storage building in the middle of town.

By Graham Chalmers
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 8:25am

Harrogate crews attended the fire on Cheltenham Parade at 2.46am this morning, Tuesday.

After starting in an industrial wheelie bin area next to a restaurant storage building, the fire spread from the bins to the wooden structured storage area.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.