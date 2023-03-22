New warning on riding e-scooters on roads issued by North Yorkshire Police

And that answer is no. The police say that across the county, like many other places in the UK, they have been seeing an increase in the popularity of e-scooters.

But, the police add, though e-scooters are regarded as a green method of transport, it is illegal to use them on roads and public spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an exception to this in York as the city is one of the chosen areas that is participating in the Department for Transport’s e-scooter trial.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a new statement about e-scooters.

The company TIER is responsible for facilitating the trial in York. As part of the trial their e-scooters can be used on roads and public spaces across the city.