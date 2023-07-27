New: The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between July 17 and July 24

The following were heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on July 17:

Dimitri Gounaris, 46, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman.

The 28-day order, which was requested by police, prohibits Gounaris, of no fixed address, from contacting, harassing, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence.

It also bans him from entering her address in Harrogate.

Paul Anthony Cross, 33, of North Gates, Wetherby, received a six-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He was stopped on Doncaster Road in Selby on December 21, 2022.

A drink-drive test revealed he had 196mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

The legal limit is 80mg of alcohol.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a £200 surcharge.

The following were heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on July 18:

Jack David Lee, 34, of Pearl Street, Harrogate, received a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman.

The 28-day order prohibits Lee from pestering, intimidating, contacting and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him entering her address in Knaresborough.

Businessman Jason Ronald Shaw, 54, of Rutland Drive, Harrogate, received a 20-week suspended prison sentence for stalking and assaulting his ex-partner and damaging her property.

Shaw, owner of Pineheath, the historic mansion on Cornwall Road, Harrogate, stalked the named victim between January 2022 and May this year.

On May 20, he assaulted her at a property in Rutland Drive.

On the same day, he damaged a ring doorbell at her home in Killinghall.

The jail sentence was suspended for 18 months because there was a “realistic prospect” of rehabilitation in Shaw’s case.

During the suspension period, he must complete a 32-day Building Better Relationships programme and participate in up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay the victim £500 compensation and slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the victim by any means whatsoever and entering her street in Killinghall.

He was ordered to pay £125 costs and a victim surcharge of £154.

Hani Hassan Hemmat, 45, from Harrogate, was given a one-week jail sentence for stealing more than £157 of clothing from the Victoria Shopping Centre.

Hemmat, currently residing in Hull Prison, admitted the offence which occurred on May 29.

The jail sentence was imposed because of his record for similar offences.

He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £154 to fund victim services.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 20:

Diane Atkinson, 40, of Albany Avenue, Harrogate, was ordered to comply with a domestic-violence protection order to stop her pestering a named man.

The 28-day order prohibits Atkinson from contacting, harassing, intimidating and threatening the man with violence. It also bans her entering his street in Harrogate.

The following were heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on July 24:

Andrew Lawrence Dunne, 49, of Swan Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for assaulting a named man. The offence occurred at the White Hart Hotel on Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, on November 29, 2022.

As part of the order, Dunne must complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.

He was fined £819 and ordered to pay the victim £125 compensation, along with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Ferenc Varadi, 32, of Dragon Parade, Harrogate, admitted breaching a domestic-violence protection order which was imposed to protect a named woman.

Varadi, a Hungarian national, breached the order by in Skipton on July 24 by having direct contact with the woman.

However, his detention was deemed served because of the time he had already spent in custody.