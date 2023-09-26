New era of 'back to basics' policing pledge by Conservative mayoral candidate for York and North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keane Duncan said the forthcoming appointment of a new Chief Constable should signal the launch of a “new era” for North Yorkshire Police focussed on improving standards and getting the basics right.

“At stake in this most critical mayoral election is the future direction of North Yorkshire Police,” said Mr Duncan.

“I am standing to take the force back to basics, to its fundamental mission of keeping people safe and cutting crime.

Mayoral candidate for York and North Yorkshire, Keane Duncan said the forthcoming appointment of a new Chief Constable should signal the launch of a “new era” for North Yorkshire Police focussed on getting the basics right. (Picture contributed)

“That’s the only way to ensure public confidence and that’s what I will be expecting the newly-appointed Chief Constable to deliver."

The current Chief Constable of North Yorkshire, Lisa Winward, announced last week she would be retiring at the end of March 2024 - five weeks before York and North Yorkshire elects its first-ever Mayor.

This paves the way for the elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, who will also take over the powers held by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, to use their elected mandate to appoint a new Chief Constable.

Keane Duncan, currently the executive member for highways and transportation on North Yorkshire Council, said the force’s most senior officer should be a “leader of the highest calibre” in order to strengthen public trust following key failings identified by the police inspectorate.

"North Yorkshire Police requires a leader of the highest calibre to drive improvement, build trust and strengthen officer morale,” said Mr Duncan.

“There will rightly be significant and intense scrutiny of the recruitment process.

"It must be rigorous, transparent and seek the widest possible pool of applicants.

“It is essential we have a Chief Constable who can command the full confidence of the Mayor, whoever that may be, as they work together to turnaround performance and usher in a new era for the force.”