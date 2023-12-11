Nasty Christmas surprise as Harrogate residents have their car stolen in ‘two-in-one’ burglary

Harrogate police are investigating a ‘two-in-one’ burglary which led to the theft of a car from a house in town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The theft of the car keys happened at the property on Lindrick Way between 11.15pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday, December 9 and December 10.

A silver Kia Picanto, registration RE17 KNG, was taken.

Police are urging the public to get in touch if they saw anything that could help the investigation or have any CCTV doorbell footage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate incident - The police are urging the public to get in touch if they saw anything that could help the investigation or have any CCTV doorbell footage. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC822 Cleary.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.