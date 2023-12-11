Nasty Christmas surprise as Harrogate residents have their car stolen in ‘two-in-one’ burglary
The theft of the car keys happened at the property on Lindrick Way between 11.15pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday, December 9 and December 10.
A silver Kia Picanto, registration RE17 KNG, was taken.
Police are urging the public to get in touch if they saw anything that could help the investigation or have any CCTV doorbell footage.
If you can help please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC822 Cleary.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230233921 when sharing information.