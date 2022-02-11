Murder suspect pleads not guilty following death of man in Harrogate

Vitalijus Koreiva, 36, is accused of murdering Gracijus Balciauskas on December 20 last year.

Mr Balciauskas’s body was found at a flat in Mayfield Grove at about 11.30pm.

Koreiva, of Mayfield Grove, appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link on Thursday (February 10) when he pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

A second murder suspect, 38-year-old Jaroslaw Rutowicz, of no fixed address, has yet to enter a plea to the charge.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC adjourned the case for a trial on June 20 and is expected to last 10 days.