Multiple people taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on major road in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 3.12pm on Thursday, June 19 on Ripon Road and involved a white Audi TT and a Fiat van.
Both drivers and passengers were treated for serious injuries at Harrogate District Hospital.
The scene was closed to traffic with diversions in place to allow emergency services to work safely, and it reopened just before 6 pm.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or events leading up to it who we haven’t spoken to already.
"If you were driving in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage, please check your recordings and get in touch if anything relevant was captured.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mike Halstead.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250111106 when providing any details regarding the incident.