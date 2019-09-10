Multiple people hospitalised as dangerous pill circulates Harrogate

Multiple people have been hospitalised due to a dangerous pill known as 'Soundcloud' that is circulating Harrogate.

Harrogate police have confirmed that they are aware of the pills, and have issued a warning about the dangers of taking them.

Harrogate police tweeted: "Police are aware of pills circulating Harrogate known as 'Soundcloud.' These are dangerous, with several people hospitalised already. We strongly advise against taking these drugs. The pills look like the Soundcloud website logo.

"Anyone who has information on who is selling this drug should tell us as soon as possible please."