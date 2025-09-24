Motorists to expect long delays on major Harrogate district road due to slow-moving abnormal load
North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to motorists ahead of an abnormal load moving through the Harrogate district at the weekend.
On Saturday (September 27), there will be an abnormal load movement along the A59, near Pateley Bridge, through to the M6.
The heavy plant machines will be moving slowly on the back of transport lorries from 6am to 5pm.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please find alternative routes if possible to avoid long delays.”