Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision with van on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Friday, August 16 on the B6451 between Norwood and the A59, near the junction with Penny Pot Lane.

The rider of a black Harley Davidson FLS Softail motorbike, travelling in the direction of Farnley, collided with a grey Renault Traffic van travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a collision with a van on the B6451 near Harrogate

The van driver, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to treat the injured man, to allow officers to examine the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thanks go to members of the public who stopped at the scene to assist the injured man.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw a Harley Davidson motorcyclist travelling from Ripley towards Penny Pot Lane, or a grey Renault Traffic van travelling on the B6451 from Farnley Lane towards the A59, to get in touch if they have not already spoken to the police.

“Anyone with any dashcam footage of either vehicle prior to the collision, or of the collision, is also asked to contact the police.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected] or [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240148973 when providing any details regarding the incident.