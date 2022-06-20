Motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision on A59 near Harrogate

The incident occured at around 2.30pm on Friday (June 17) where a collision occurred on the A59 near Kettlesing, west of Harrogate, involving a white Transit van and a motorcycle.

Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of Harrogate and as a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage, to get in touch.

