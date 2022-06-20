Motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision on A59 near Harrogate

The incident occured at around 2.30pm on Friday (June 17) where a collision occurred on the A59 near Kettlesing, west of Harrogate, involving a white Transit van and a motorcycle.
Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of Harrogate and as a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage, to get in touch.
If you have any information which may help with the investigation, dial 101 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number NYP-17062022-253.