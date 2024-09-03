Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a collision on a major road in the Harrogate district.

The incident happened at around 7.04pm on Monday (September 2) on the A61, near to the junction of Moor Road which leads to Bishop Monkton.

The collision involved a silver Triumph motorcycle and a black Ford Fiesta car.

The rider of the motorcycle was injured and taken to Harrogate hospital in an ambulance, whilst the driver of the car received minor injuries.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any dashcam footage, or witnessed the collision, or either of the vehicles prior to it, please get in touch as soon as possible as this will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240160030 when providing any details regarding the incident.