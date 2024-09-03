Motorcyclist suffers injuries following collision with car on major road in Harrogate district as police appeal for information

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 14:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a collision on a major road in the Harrogate district.

The incident happened at around 7.04pm on Monday (September 2) on the A61, near to the junction of Moor Road which leads to Bishop Monkton.

The collision involved a silver Triumph motorcycle and a black Ford Fiesta car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rider of the motorcycle was injured and taken to Harrogate hospital in an ambulance, whilst the driver of the car received minor injuries.

A motorcyclist has been injured following a collision with a car on the A61 in the Harrogate districtA motorcyclist has been injured following a collision with a car on the A61 in the Harrogate district
A motorcyclist has been injured following a collision with a car on the A61 in the Harrogate district

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any dashcam footage, or witnessed the collision, or either of the vehicles prior to it, please get in touch as soon as possible as this will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240160030 when providing any details regarding the incident.