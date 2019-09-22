Motorcyclist killed in crash with van in Yorkshire

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a van in North Yorkshire.

It happened at about 6.30pm on Saturday, September 21 on Kirkby Road in Ripon when a blue Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorbike and a white Ford Transit van collided.

A 56-year-old man from Ripon was riding the motorbike.

He died at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Ford Transit van was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation.

The road was closed for eight hours to allow the Collision Investigation Unit to attend the scene and carry out a full investigation.

It reopened at 3am.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle prior to it, to contact them on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team.