Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car on major road in Harrogate district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at 12.01pm on Saturday (March 29) on the B6165 Ripley Road and involved a black Black Audi Q5 and BMW S100R motorcycle.
Following the collision, the rider of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.
The diver of the Audi Q5 is assisting the police with their enquiries.
The road remained closed for several hours to allow for investigation work to take place at the scene and re-opened at 6.30pm.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage that has not spoken with officers to contact us.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Shane Burgess.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250055419 when providing any details regarding the incident.