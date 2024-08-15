Motorcyclist ‘in serious condition’ following collision on major road in Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Harrogate yesterday evening.

The incident happened at 7.50pm on Wednesday (August 14) at the junction with Burley Bank Road on the A59 at Hampsthwaite and involved a red motorcycle and a John Deere tractor.

The motorcyclist conducted an overtake of a vehicle and collided with the tractor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the incident, the motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he is currently in a serious condition.

A motorcyclist has been left ‘in a serious condition’ following a collision on the A59 at Hampsthwaite near Harrogate

The tractor driver was uninjured and remained on scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

A section of the A59 was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to be carried out at the scene.

If you saw the collision, or the vehicles prior to the incident, or have any dashcam footage, you should get in contact with the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240147648 when providing any details regarding the incident.