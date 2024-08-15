Motorcyclist ‘in serious condition’ following collision on major road in Harrogate district
The incident happened at 7.50pm on Wednesday (August 14) at the junction with Burley Bank Road on the A59 at Hampsthwaite and involved a red motorcycle and a John Deere tractor.
The motorcyclist conducted an overtake of a vehicle and collided with the tractor.
Following the incident, the motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he is currently in a serious condition.
The tractor driver was uninjured and remained on scene to assist officers with their enquiries.
A section of the A59 was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to be carried out at the scene.
If you saw the collision, or the vehicles prior to the incident, or have any dashcam footage, you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240147648 when providing any details regarding the incident.