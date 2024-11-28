Motorcyclist dies following serious collision with two cars on major road in Harrogate district
The collision happened at around 5pm on the A168, at the junction of Marton Lane, on Monday (November 25) and involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, a black Audi car and a grey Volvo car.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s from the York area, sadly died at the scene despite the efforts of officers and the ambulance service.
A woman in her 70s has been interviewed under caution in connection with the collision.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of any of the vehicles involved in the collision both before the collision and of the collision itself.”
If you have any information or footage that could assist the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240215692 when providing any details regarding the incident.