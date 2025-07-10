Motorcyclist dies following collision with car on A59 near A1(M) junction in Harrogate district

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on the A59 near the A1(M) junction, as police launch an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.

The incident happened at about 8am on Wednesday (July 9) on the A59 between the Junction 47 roundabout and the Flaxby roundabout.

It involved a blue Vauxhall Mokka car and a red Honda motorcycle.

Tragically, the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “There was queuing traffic in the area at the time of the collision, including people travelling towards the Great Yorkshire Show, and officers would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist the investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250125412 when providing any details regarding the incident.