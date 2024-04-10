Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after being hit by car in Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcycle rider was knocked off his bike in Harrogate this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:56 BST
The incident happened at around 8.40am today (April 10) at the junction of King Edward’s Drive and Church Avenue in Harrogate.

It involved a grey VW Tiguan SUV and a black motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was knocked off his bike and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

A motorcycle rider has suffered minor injuries after being knocked off his bike by a car in Harrogate
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Helen James.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240062213 when providing any information regarding the incident.