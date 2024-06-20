Motorcycle rider dies following fatal collision with car in Harrogate district as police issue appeal for witnesses
The incident happened at about 6.40pm on Wednesday (19 June) on Greenhow Hill Road in Thruscross, and involved a blue BMW 1200 motorcycle and a grey BMW 116D car.
Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.
If you have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in touch with the police.
You should contact the Major Collision Investigation Team by emailing [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240108480 when providing any details regarding the incident.