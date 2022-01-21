Motorbike and electric cycle stolen from Kirkby Malzeard
North Yorkshire Police are calling for information after a distinctive Beta motorbike and grey electric cycle were stolen from a secure outbuilding in Kirkby Malzeard at about 6am yesterday (Thursday January 20).
Friday, 21st January 2022, 3:08 pm
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area who may have seen the bikes, or anyone acting suspiciously to contact them on 101, select option 1 and pass that information to the Force Control Room. Please quote ref 12220010632.
People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.