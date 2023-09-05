Mother and two children who died in serious collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon named by police

Watch more videos on Shots!

Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son, Ihor Bartienieva, aged six, and Daria’s step-daughter, Anastasiia Bartienieva, aged 15, died in a collision on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley on Sunday 3 September.

All three were from Ukraine and living in Ripon at the time of the collision.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with their family members in the United Kingdom and Ukraine at this time.”

The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double-decker bus.

The Vauxhall and Toyota were travelling south towards Ripley and the bus was travelling in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision or of the collision itself, to get in touch.

If you can help the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected]