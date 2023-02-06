Missing Ripon teenager found safe and well reports North Yorkshire Police
A teenager who went missing from her home in Ripon has now been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police say they are very grateful to everyone who helped to publicise its appeal yesterday, Sunday after her the report was logged.North Yorkshire Police have also reported over the weekend that a a 38-year-old man who went missing from a hotel in Walshford near Wetherby has been found safe.The appeal had been launched last Thursday, February 2.