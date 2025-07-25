McDonalds staff member in Harrogate reportedly called racial slurs as police launch CCTV appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:46 BST
The incident occurred around 8pm on Monday, June 23, in the McDonalds on Cambridge Road.placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a public order offence in Harrogate.

A police spokesperson said: “It happened around 8pm on Monday, June 23 in McDonalds on Cambridge Road, and involved a woman using racial slurs against a member of staff. “Contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation. “Email [email protected] if you can help. “Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Louis Pointer-Jones, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. “Quote reference 12250114605 when passing on information.”

