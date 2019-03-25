Masked men steal from delivery vehicle in Harrogate

Two masked men stole items from a delivery vehicle in Harrogate.

The balaclava-clad men stole the items from a vehicle on Crab Lane at about 7.45am on Monday, March 18.

Police are now appealing for information to identify the two men.

Both men have been described as tall, white men in their twenties.

One wore a grey coat, black trousers, black gloves and a black balaclava.

The other had ginger hair and wore a black hoodie, black gloves a hi-vis vest and a black balaclava.

North Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 and ask for Sarah Weatherstone.

