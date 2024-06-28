Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a robbery at a petrol station in Knaresborough on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 11pm on Thursday (June 27), a man entered the Asda petrol station on Wetherby Road.

He jumped over the tills and stole a quantity of tobacco and cash which he placed in a shopping bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect, who had a knife with him, told three members of staff to lie on the ground, before leaving the shop and heading down Manse Lane.

The police has launched an investigation after a masked armed robber raided Asda petrol station in Knaresborough

There were no customers in the shop at the time, and no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as having a slim build and he was wearing a large ‘puffa style’ high-vis jacket with a navy blue sweatshirt underneath, dark jeans, a dark-coloured beanie hat, dark-coloured work boots, gloves and a white mask over his face.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We understand this is a very concerning incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers will be in the area throughout the day to provide reassurance and conduct house-to-house and forensic enquiries.”

If you were in the Wetherby Road area of Knaresborough around the time of the incident, and saw anything, or have any relevant dashcam footage, you should contact North Yorkshire Police immediately.

You can email [email protected] or call 101.