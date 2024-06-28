Masked armed robber raids Asda petrol station in Knaresborough as police launch investigation
Shortly before 11pm on Thursday (June 27), a man entered the Asda petrol station on Wetherby Road.
He jumped over the tills and stole a quantity of tobacco and cash which he placed in a shopping bag.
The suspect, who had a knife with him, told three members of staff to lie on the ground, before leaving the shop and heading down Manse Lane.
There were no customers in the shop at the time, and no one was injured in the incident.
The suspect is described as having a slim build and he was wearing a large ‘puffa style’ high-vis jacket with a navy blue sweatshirt underneath, dark jeans, a dark-coloured beanie hat, dark-coloured work boots, gloves and a white mask over his face.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We understand this is a very concerning incident.
"Officers will be in the area throughout the day to provide reassurance and conduct house-to-house and forensic enquiries.”
If you were in the Wetherby Road area of Knaresborough around the time of the incident, and saw anything, or have any relevant dashcam footage, you should contact North Yorkshire Police immediately.
You can email [email protected] or call 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240114253 when providing any details regarding the incident.