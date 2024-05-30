'Maniac' Harrogate driver jailed after ultra-high police chase in which two officers were injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two policemen needed hospital treatment after their car overturned while chasing a man driving like a “maniac” at speeds of up to 130mph on country roads in Harrogate.

The officers had to be rescued from the wreckage of the unmarked police vehicle which ended up on its roof with its tyres ripped off, York Crown Court heard.

They had been pursuing an Audi A3 driven at “unbelievable speeds” by Scott Clamp who had no driving licence, nor insurance, and put his foot to the metal on seeing the blue lights flashing.

Today at York Crown Court, Clamp, of Eleanor Drive, Harrogate, was jailed for 12 months – just five days after he became a father for the first time.

Harrogate man Scott Clamp who had no driving licence, nor insurance, put his foot to the metal on seeing the blue lights flashing of a police car. (Picture contributed)

Prosecutor Rob Galley said the 9.5 mile white-knuckle chase began in Hookstone Chase just after midnight on April 8 when Clamp - whose licence had been revoked about two months earlier after he racked up points for speeding offences - was spotted driving in the opposite direction to the police car.

Clamp, who had taken his partner’s car without her knowledge or permission, hit the accelerator on hearing the sirens wailing and sped through the residential area, which had a 30mph limit, at speeds of about 93mph.

The Audi sped onto the A661 Wetherby Road, driving at speeds of up to 110mph in a 60mph zone.

The chase moved onto the A658 towards Knaresborough where Clamp turned his lights off briefly after bombing round the Kestrel roundabout, reaching speeds of more than 90mph.

Clamp, 26, then turned onto the B6163 towards Calcutt on the wrong side of a central road bollard at up to 97mph, before turning into Forest Lane in Starbeck with the speed dial teetering on 100mph.

He then drove back down Wetherby Road at about 115mph in a 40mph zone, before turning into Rudding Lane and back onto the A658, taking sharp bends in a 60mph zone at about 120mph, before taking the A61 towards Harewood where he drove at speeds of up to 130mph.

At this point, the radio commentary inside the pursuing police vehicle suddenly stopped.

“That seems to be approximately the point where the officers lost control of their vehicle,” said Mr Galley.

The police vehicle ended up on its roof and with “extensive damage”, he added.

The two officers were rescued by a police sergeant who had to cut one of their seat belts and release the other from the wrecked vehicle.

Minutes later, the sergeant found the Audi in a field about half a mile up the road, near to where it had crashed into some bushes. It had been located by a police helicopter using a thermal-imaging camera. The car, like the police vehicle, was a write-off.

The two injured officers were taken to Harrogate District Hospital and Leeds General Infirmary respectively for tests and put in neck braces.

Mr Galley said it would have cost £53,000 to repair the police vehicle but it was so badly damaged it would need to be replaced.

Clamp, who worked in vehicle maintenance, was charged with dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance.

He admitted all three offences

Mr Galley said the driver of the police vehicle suffered bruising and swelling to his shoulder and arm.

The other officer, who was in the front-passenger seat, continued to suffer from neck pain and still struggled with everyday tasks. It’s understood he had been off duty ever since the crash.

Mr Galley said the car chase covered an area from Starbeck out to Follifoot, Kirkby Overblow and beyond.

Defence barrister Celine Kart said that Clamp’s partner had given birth to twins just five days ago.

She said Clamp’s behaviour was out of character and he “never envisaged that his actions would result in such tragic consequences”.

Judge Sean Morris told Clamp: “You are lucky you are not in that dock facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

“You weren’t entitled to drive: you had already been booked twice for speeding and your licence was removed. You regarded yourself as above the law.”

He said that driving at speeds of up to 130mph meant it was “just good fortune that no other road user came across you as you were hurtling around the country lanes of North Yorkshire (at) unbelievable speeds”.

“You were driving like a maniac,” added the judge.

“This is one of the worse dangerous-driving (cases) I’ve ever seen.”

Clamp will serve half of the 12-month jail sentence behind bars before being released on prison licence.