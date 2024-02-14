Man who called 999 to tell police he was drink driving named ahead of appearing at Harrogate Magistrates Court
Jayson Brown, 52, called 999 just before 12pm on Monday (February 12) to say that he was in the Knaresborough area and that he had a ‘heavy weekend’.
The call handler managed to obtain further information from the caller and officers on the ground located the man’s vehicle within fifteen minutes.
A roadside breath test was carried out and the driver blew 118mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breathe – well above the legal limit of just 35mcg.
He was charged with drink driving when a further test at the police station showed that he in fact had 123mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Brown, of Rochdale in Greater Manchester, has now been bailed and will appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on February 29.