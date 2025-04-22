Man threatened with knife in broad daylight on Harrogate street as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was threatened with a knife in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Thursday (April 10) when the victim was approached by a man at the junction of Slingsby Walk and St James’ Drive.

The suspect is described as white, aged around 15/16 years of age, around 5ft 7inch tall, of slim build with brown hair.

He was wearing a black puffer style jacket with the hood up at the time of the incident.

As he approached the victim, the suspect pointed the knife at him.

The victim began shouting to attract attention, at which point the suspect looked around the area to see if there was anyone around before running off over the railway line and towards Leeds Road.

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for any witness in the area at the time who have seen or heard this incident that may be able to help identify the suspect.

“We are also appealing for anyone driving on Leeds Road at around the time who may have captured the incident on their dashcam, or a male matching the description.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Jessica Ashcroft.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250063453 when providing any details regarding the incident.