Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on major road in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision on a major road in Knaresborough yesterday.

The incident happened at around 6.20am on Wednesday (November 6) on the A6055 Boroughbridge Road and involved a beige Nissan Qashqai.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a local male in his forties, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was closed for some time to allow the North Yorkshire Police Collision Unit to investigate the scene.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A6055 Boroughbridge Road in Knaresborough

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage, to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Peter Keenen.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240202889 when providing any details regarding the incident.