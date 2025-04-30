Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on major road in Harrogate as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision on a major road in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at approximately 4.25pm on Tuesday (April 29) on the on the A661 Wetherby Road and involved a BMW motorbike and a blue VW Polo.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers closed Wetherby Road for several hours to allow for investigation work to take place at the scene and vehicle recovery.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car on the A661 Wetherby Road in Harrogate

The road was reopened at approximately 7pm.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Drew Crossley.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250075975 when providing any details regarding the incident.