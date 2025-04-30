Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on major road in Harrogate as police launch investigation

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:07 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision on a major road in Harrogate.

The incident happened at approximately 4.25pm on Tuesday (April 29) on the on the A661 Wetherby Road and involved a BMW motorbike and a blue VW Polo.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers closed Wetherby Road for several hours to allow for investigation work to take place at the scene and vehicle recovery.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car on the A661 Wetherby Road in Harrogate

The road was reopened at approximately 7pm.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Drew Crossley.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250075975 when providing any details regarding the incident.

