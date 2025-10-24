Man taken to hospital with injuries following collision with car on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a collision in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, October 22 when a pedestrian was hit by a car on the Queens Road junction with Cold Bath Road.

A white Fiat Doblo collided with a man in his 50s as he was crossing Queens Road.

He sustained injuries to his arms and head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you have any information or footage that could help our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Michael McVay.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250199847 when providing any details regarding the incident.