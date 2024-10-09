Man taken to hospital with injuries following attack by burglar at property in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a man was injured during a burglary at a property in Harrogate.

The incident occurred on Cecil Street at about 9.15pm on Sunday, September 29 and involved an unidentified male suspect entering a property and assaulting a male victim before leaving.

The suspect is believed to have left Cecil Street onto Albany Avenue.

The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

A man was taken to hospital with injuries following an attack by a burglar at a property on Cecil Street in Harrogate

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of anyone in the area at the time of the incident.”

The suspect was wearing a beanie hat, thin jacket, black trousers and trainers.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for 1542 Jake Butler.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference numer 12240177901 when providing any details regarding the incident.