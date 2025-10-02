Man taken to hospital with injuries following assault in Harrogate as police launch investigation

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 09:27 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 09:35 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following an assault in a car park in Harrogate.

The incident happened at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 24 and involved a man being assaulted at the exit of the Marks & Spencer car park on Leeds Road.

Most Popular

The victim was taken to hospital and was later discharged.

A 52-year-old man, from the Harrogate area, has been arrested and released on bail while further enquiries take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was taken to hospital with injuries following an assault in the Marks & Spencer car park on Leeds Road in Harrogateplaceholder image
The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was taken to hospital with injuries following an assault in the Marks & Spencer car park on Leeds Road in Harrogate

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The car park was extremely busy with several vehicles queuing to exit.

"If you was in the area and saw anything, or have any relevant dashcam footage, please get in touch.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250180964 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice