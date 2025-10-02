Man taken to hospital with injuries following assault in Harrogate as police launch investigation
The incident happened at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 24 and involved a man being assaulted at the exit of the Marks & Spencer car park on Leeds Road.
The victim was taken to hospital and was later discharged.
A 52-year-old man, from the Harrogate area, has been arrested and released on bail while further enquiries take place.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The car park was extremely busy with several vehicles queuing to exit.
"If you was in the area and saw anything, or have any relevant dashcam footage, please get in touch.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250180964 when providing any details regarding the incident.