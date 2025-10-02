Man taken to hospital with injuries following assault in Harrogate as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following an assault in a car park in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 24 and involved a man being assaulted at the exit of the Marks & Spencer car park on Leeds Road.

The victim was taken to hospital and was later discharged.

A 52-year-old man, from the Harrogate area, has been arrested and released on bail while further enquiries take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was taken to hospital with injuries following an assault in the Marks & Spencer car park on Leeds Road in Harrogate

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The car park was extremely busy with several vehicles queuing to exit.

"If you was in the area and saw anything, or have any relevant dashcam footage, please get in touch.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250180964 when providing any details regarding the incident.