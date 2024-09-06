Man taken to hospital with injuries following assault in Harrogate as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a man was assaulted in Harrogate this morning.

Officers are responding to reports that a man was assaulted on Avondale Road, shortly after 6.30am this morning.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Forensic enquiries are ongoing at the scene.

If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, you should call 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 060920240057 when providing any details regarding the incident.