Man taken to hospital with facial injuries following serious assault in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a serious assault in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 7.20am on Monday, September 8 on Cambridge Street and involved a man being thrown on the floor and punched multiple times.

The victim suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We want to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image as we believe he may have information that could help with our enquiries.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 828 Addis.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference 12250169994 when providing any details regarding the incident.