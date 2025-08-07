Man taken to hospital with facial injuries following early morning assault in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following an assault in the early hours of the morning in Knaresborough.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 3 at around 4.35am, at the junction of Golden Arrow Way and Half Penny Lane.

A man had got into what he believed was a taxi before an altercation with the driver.

The man who got in the car was treated in hospital for facial injuries.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “He is unsure whether he got into a licensed taxi or a car purporting to be a taxi and we are trying to establish the full circumstances as part of our investigation.

“We’re particularly appealing for information about anything that was seen or heard within the area at the time of the offence.

“Furthermore, we are appealing for any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that may have captured the incident.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 849.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250144149 when providing any details regarding the incident.