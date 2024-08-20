Man taken to hospital after being assaulted and chased in Harrogate
On Sunday August 18, at around 1.30pm, a man was assaulted then chased leading to a further physical altercation near to the Costcutter and row of shops.
A man was taken to hospital following the incident.
Officers are appealing to anyone who directly witnessed this incident to come forward with information.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 430 Elizabeth Parry, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240150040 when passing on information.