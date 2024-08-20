Man taken to hospital after being assaulted and chased in Harrogate

By Louise French
Published 20th Aug 2024, 11:54 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after an assault in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about an incident that happened at Robert’s Crescent and Skipton Road in Harrogate.

On Sunday August 18, at around 1.30pm, a man was assaulted then chased leading to a further physical altercation near to the Costcutter and row of shops.

A man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Officers are appealing to anyone who directly witnessed this incident to come forward with information.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 430 Elizabeth Parry, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240150040 when passing on information.