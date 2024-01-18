Man suffers severe head injuries following collision with car on major road in Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses
At around 3.27pm on Wednesday (January 17), a white BMW 1 Series car was travelling south-west on Hookstone Road when it collided with a man who was using a pedestrian crossing.
As a result of the incident, the pedestrian suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Harrogate District Hospital by ambulance.
Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage that could help, to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Traffic Constable Chris Storey.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240009931 when providing any details.