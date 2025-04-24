Man suffers serious injuries following assault at pub in Harrogate town centre as police launch investigation

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a serious assault at a pub in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at approximately 9.45pm on Saturday, March 15 at The Winter Gardens pub on Parliament Street.

An altercation took place leaving one man with a broken nose, post-concussion syndrome, and Posterior Vitreous Detachment in his left eye.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing to anyone who was there that night who witnessed the incident.”

The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries following an assault at The Winter Gardens pub in Harrogate town centreThe police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries following an assault at The Winter Gardens pub in Harrogate town centre
The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries following an assault at The Winter Gardens pub in Harrogate town centre

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Elizabeth Parry.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250046983 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice