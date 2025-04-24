Man suffers serious injuries following assault at pub in Harrogate town centre as police launch investigation
The incident happened at approximately 9.45pm on Saturday, March 15 at The Winter Gardens pub on Parliament Street.
An altercation took place leaving one man with a broken nose, post-concussion syndrome, and Posterior Vitreous Detachment in his left eye.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing to anyone who was there that night who witnessed the incident.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Elizabeth Parry.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250046983 when providing any details regarding the incident.