Man suffers serious head injury following assault in Harrogate town centre bar as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following a serious assault in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 1.50am on Thursday, July 11, in MOJO on Parliament Street, and involved a male suspect punching a male victim to his head.

The victim lost consciousness and required treatment in hospital for a serious head injury.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise this man pictured on CCTV as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Joseph Paxton.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240122890 when providing any details regarding the incident.