Man suffers serious head injuries following collision with car in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious collision that occurred in Harrogate yesterday evening.

By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The incident happened on Forest Avenue at around 7.55pm on Wednesday, November 30 and involved a silver Nissan Micra and a pedestrian.

The Micra was turning right from Starbeck High Street onto Forest Avenue when it collided with a male pedestrian.

The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious head and shoulder injuries and remains in a stable condition.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a serious collision in Harrogate

The stretch of road was closed while officers investigated the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, they are appealing for any dashcam footage of the collision.

If you can help, email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Adam Smith.

Quote the reference number 12220212446 when providing any information.