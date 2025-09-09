Man suffers serious facial injuries following early morning assault in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Sep 2025, 09:34 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a serious assault in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at 7.17am on Monday (September 8) when an assault occurred on Cambridge Street, just outside The Fragrance Shop.

It involved two men – one of them was assaulted and suffered serious facial injuries.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We particularly want to hear from you if you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything.”

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a man was left with serious facial injuries following an assault on Cambridge Street in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also all North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Damion Addis.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250169994 when providing any details regarding the incident.

