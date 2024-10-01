Man suffers multiple head injuries following assault in Tadcaster as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an assault that occurred in Tadcaster last week.

The incident happened on the High Street outside the Tadcaster Pharmacy at 4.40pm on Wednesday, September 24.

A man, who is described as being young, assaulted a member of the public.

Following the incident, the victim sustained multiple injuries to his head which required treatment in hospital.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or if anyone drove past at this time who may have dash cam footage.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jordan Myers.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240175289 when providing any details regarding the incident.