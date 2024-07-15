Man suffers injuries following dog attack in Harrogate street as police issue appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a man was attacked by a dog in Harrogate last month.

The incident happened at approximately 7pm on Saturday, June 22 on Hookstone Chase when a dog attacked another dog, injuring one the owners when he intervened.

The dogs involved are described as an English Bulldog and a large beige coloured adult Mastiff breed.

The street was busy at the time of the incident and cars had to stop in the road whilst the attack was ongoing.

The dog that was attacked and the owner have both received treatment for their injuries.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage capturing the attack, then the police would like to hear from you.

You can email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240111442 when providing any information regarding the incident.